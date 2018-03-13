13 Mar 2018

South Sudan: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) - Epidemiological Update, Week 9 (February 26 March 4, 2018)

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Published on 04 Mar 2018
Major Epidemiological Developments W2 2018

  • Completeness for IDSR reporting is 61% at county level and 81% for the IDP sites.

  • A total of 16 alerts were reported, of which 56% have been verified. 0 alerts were risk assessed and 0 required a response.

  • Rift Valley Fever outbreak - Yirol East with 40 suspect human cases including 6 confirmed; 3 probable; 19 non-cases; and 12 pending classification. One confirmed animal case (cattle).

  • Following the confirmation of a measles outbreak in Aweil East [after four measles IgM positive cases were confirmed on 24 Feb 2018], a reactive measles campaign planned targeting children 6 months to 15 years.

  • Suspect meningitis cases reported in Torit county, Iyire & Imurok payams. Overall at least 166 suspect cases including 30 deaths have been eported. Alert and action thresholds have been surpassed but laboratory confirmation is pending. Current response entails overall coordination, surveillance and laboratory confirmation, case management and social mobilization. Partners - ARC, SCI, SSRC, WHO, Unicef, IOM, MSF-CH are supporting the response.

