South Sudan: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) - Epidemiological Update, Week 9 (February 26 March 4, 2018)

Major Epidemiological Developments W2 2018

Completeness for IDSR reporting is 61% at county level and 81% for the IDP sites.

A total of 16 alerts were reported, of which 56% have been verified. 0 alerts were risk assessed and 0 required a response.

Rift Valley Fever outbreak - Yirol East with 40 suspect human cases including 6 confirmed; 3 probable; 19 non-cases; and 12 pending classification. One confirmed animal case (cattle).

Following the confirmation of a measles outbreak in Aweil East [after four measles IgM positive cases were confirmed on 24 Feb 2018], a reactive measles campaign planned targeting children 6 months to 15 years.