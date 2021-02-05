South Sudan: Integrated Disease surveillance and response (IDSR) Epidemiological Bulletin Week 2, 2021 ( January 11 - January 17)

Major epidemiological highlights in week 2 highlights of 2021

In week 2, 2021 IDSR reporting completeness was 90% and timeliness was 74% at health facility level. EWARN reporting completeness was 89% and timeliness was 72%

Of the 108 alerts in week 2, 2021; 76% were verified 4% were risk assessed and 3% required a response. Malaria (46), AWD (40), ARI (3), measles (1) and bloody diarrhea (16) were the most frequent alerts in week 2, 2021

Malaria remains the top cause of morbidity and accounted for 57,348 cases (53.6% of OPD cases)

A total of 1,774 COVID-19 alerts have been investigated with 1,587 (89.5%) being verified. Total of 3,749 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 64 deaths, CFR of 1.7%