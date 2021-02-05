South Sudan

South Sudan: Integrated Disease surveillance and response (IDSR) Epidemiological Bulletin Week 2, 2021 ( January 11 - January 17)

Major epidemiological highlights in week 2 highlights of 2021

  • In week 2, 2021 IDSR reporting completeness was 90% and timeliness was 74% at health facility level. EWARN reporting completeness was 89% and timeliness was 72%

  • Of the 108 alerts in week 2, 2021; 76% were verified 4% were risk assessed and 3% required a response. Malaria (46), AWD (40), ARI (3), measles (1) and bloody diarrhea (16) were the most frequent alerts in week 2, 2021

  • Malaria remains the top cause of morbidity and accounted for 57,348 cases (53.6% of OPD cases)

  • A total of 1,774 COVID-19 alerts have been investigated with 1,587 (89.5%) being verified. Total of 3,749 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 64 deaths, CFR of 1.7%

  • Other hazards include floods in over 47 counties; measles in Ibba; HEV in Bentiu PoC; and Malaria in 3 counties

