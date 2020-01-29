29 Jan 2020

South Sudan: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) - Epidemiological Bulletin 03, 2020 (January 13 – January 19)

from World Health Organization, Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Published on 19 Jan 2020 View Original
Major Epidemiological Highlights in week 03 of 2020

  • In week 03, 2020 IDSR reporting completeness was 72% and timeliness was 64% at health facility level. EWARN reporting both completeness and timeliness were 82%

  • Of the 218 alerts in week 03, 2020; 60% were verified 0% were risk assessed and 0% required a response. Malaria (62), AWD (58), measles (17) and bloody diarrhea (223 were the top common alerts generated through the EWARS in week 03, 2020.

  • Yellow Fever outbreak confirmed in Moyo (bordering Kajo Keji in South Sudan) and Buliisa districts in Uganda. South Sudan has step up surveillance and investigation along the border.

  • South Sudan has set up an IMS (Incident Management System) for strengthening Novel Coronavirus preparedness

  • Since week 7 of 2019, a total of 256 ILI/SARI samples have been collected and tested in UVRI 197 being negative; 2 (1%) positive for Influenza B (Victoria); 2(1%) positive for Influenza A (H3); and 1(1%) positive for Influenza A (H1)pdm09 and 17 samples are pending test results.

