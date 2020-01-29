South Sudan: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) - Epidemiological Bulletin 03, 2020 (January 13 – January 19)

Major Epidemiological Highlights in week 03 of 2020

In week 03, 2020 IDSR reporting completeness was 72% and timeliness was 64% at health facility level. EWARN reporting both completeness and timeliness were 82%

Of the 218 alerts in week 03, 2020; 60% were verified 0% were risk assessed and 0% required a response. Malaria (62), AWD (58), measles (17) and bloody diarrhea (223 were the top common alerts generated through the EWARS in week 03, 2020.

Yellow Fever outbreak confirmed in Moyo (bordering Kajo Keji in South Sudan) and Buliisa districts in Uganda. South Sudan has step up surveillance and investigation along the border.

South Sudan has set up an IMS (Incident Management System) for strengthening Novel Coronavirus preparedness