South Sudan: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) - Epidemiological Update, Week 04 2019 (Jan 21, 2018- Jan 27, 2019)

Major Epidemiological Developments W04 2019

• The completeness for IDSR reporting at the county level was 59% in week 4 of 2019 . The completeness for EWARS reporting from IDPs was 69%.

• A reactive Measles vaccination campaign will be conducted targeting children aged 6-59 months in all payams and IDP sites in Juba starting on 11th February, 2019. Currently, there are 34 cases coming from four payams of Amarat, Khator Munuki and Rejaf. Three (CFR 8.8%) deaths have been reported.

• The two EVD alerts reported on 27th January 2019 and 30th January 2019 have both been investigated and Ebola Zaire virus and other viral hemorrhagic fevers ruled out. .

• Four (4) separate Measles outbreaks have been reported in Gogriel West (18 cases, 3 confirmed), Pibor (5 cases, 3 confirmed), Aweil Center (12 cases) and Yirol East (25 cases) counties. The cases from Yirol East County have not been investigated because of insecurity.

A response plan including a reactive vaccination campaign is underway for both Gogriel West and Pibor counties.

• There were no new suspected Rift Valley Fever (RVF) cases reported from Yirol East in week 04. 2019. A total of 58 suspected human cases including 6 confirmed; 3 probable; 48 non-cases; and 01 pending classifications (with no definitive lab. test results) have been reported. Nine confirmed animal cases (cattle).

• Three new HEV cases reported from Bentiu PoC in week 03-04, 2019. A total of 169 HEV cases (18 confirmed by PCR) have been reported in Bentiu PoC in 2018. The new cases tested positive on RDT testing. Current response entails surveillance, case follow up in the communities and access to WASH services

• In light of the confirmed EVD outbreak in North Kivu, the South Sudan EVD contingency plan has been updated and implemented to mitigate the risk of EVD importation and enhance readiness capacities.