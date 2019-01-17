17 Jan 2019

South Sudan: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) - Epidemiological Update, Week 1 2019 (Dec 31, 2018- Jan 06, 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Published on 06 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.62 MB)

Major Epidemiological Developments W01 2019

• Completeness for IDSR reporting at the county level was 43% in the first week of 2019 . Completeness for EWARS reporting from IDPs was 62%.

• Three suspected cases of meningitis have been reported from Cuei-Bet Hospital in Gok State. Two (2) of the cases have died.

• A Measles outbreak has been confirmed in Abyei following laboratory confirmation of five (5) cases between week 51-52, 2018. In total, there are 45 suspected cases to date. Of all the cases, 35 (76%) were reported between week 51, 2018-02, 2019. No deaths ahs been reported. Measles has been present in the area throughout the year, with about one suspected seen per week

• Twenty (20) new suspected Rubella cases have been reported from Malakal PoC in week 01, 2019. Overall, there are 113 cases with 41 cases tested positive for Rubella IgM antibodies.

• An unusual increase in numbers of acute watery diarrhea cases continues to be reported in Malakal PoC and Malakal Town. In Malakal PoC, a total of 333 cases have been reported while about 134 cases were reported from Malakal Town. No deaths have been reported.
Most the cases are children <5 years of age. Samples have been collected to identify the etiology.

• There was no new suspect Rift Valley Fever (RVF) case reported from Yirol East in week 01. 2019. A total of 58 suspect human cases including 6 confirmed; 3 probable; 48 non-cases; and 01 pending classification (with no definitive lab. test results) have been reported. Nine confirmed animal cases (cattle).

• No new HEV cases reported from Bentiu PoC in week 01, 2019. A total of 155 HEV cases (18 confirmed by PCR) have been reported in Bentiu PoC in 2018. The new cases tested positive on RDT testing. Current response entails surveillance, case follow up in the communities and access to WASH services

• In light of the confirmed EVD outbreak in North Kivu, the South Sudan EVD contingency plan has been updated and implemented to mitigate the risk of EVD importation and enhance readiness capacities.

