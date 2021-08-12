South Sudan: IDP Site Multi-Sector Needs, Vulnerabilities and COVID-19 Impact Survey (FSNMS+), Including Return Intention Findings, Bentiu IDP Camp (October - November 2020)

AIMS

During the second half of 2020, the International Organization for Migration’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM) and the World Food Programme’s Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (WFP VAM) units undertook a joint household-level assessment of selected urban areas and camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan. The assessment aims to:

Quantify the prevalence of vulnerabilities and humanitarian needs across sectors, with a focus on food security and economic vulnerability as well as selected indicators on shelter and non-food items, water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH), protection (including child protection and gender-based violence) and mental health and psycho-social support (MHPSS).

Generate a better understanding of urban displacement and migration, including return and relocation after displacement in South Sudan or abroad.

Evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions on human mobility, livelihoods and access to humanitarian services, and gather key information on household awareness and adoption of preventive measures.

The assessment contributed to the extended Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring System (FSNMS+) initiative to pilot a household-level multi-sector needs assessment for South Sudan. In addition to WFP and IOM, the FSNMS+ initiative saw the participation of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), FEWSNET, REACH and several humanitarian clusters. By expanding FSNMS coverage to key urban areas and IDP camps, the assessment addresses a longstanding information gap for the humanitarian response.

This report presents sectoral findings for Bentiu IDP Camp, the former United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilians (PoC) site. Separate profiles have been published for Juba’s urban area and IDP camps I and III, Wau’s urban area and Naivasha IDP camp, the urban area of Bentiu / Rubkona, and Malakal’s urban area and PoC site.

HUMANITARIAN CONTEXT IN SOUTH SUDAN

Despite a relative lull in large-scale hostilities since the signature of the Revitalised Peace Agreement for the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan in September 2018 and the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity in February 2020, sub-national and localized conflicts have continued to affect communities and cause new displacement across the country (IOM DTM Event Tracking). In 2020, escalations in violence in Jonglei and Greater Pibor, Central Equatoria, Lakes, Warrap, Unity and Western Bahr El Ghazal (OHCHR) have been a particular cause for concern. Two years of exceptionally severe seasonal flooding in 2019 and 2020, affecting over one million people between July and December 2020 (OCHA), and the economic and health impact of COVID-19, including restrictions on certain businesses and border closures (IOM DTM Flow Monitoring), have compounded the humanitarian effects of protracted insecurity.

As of December 2020, South Sudan hosted over 1.71 million IDPs and 1.73 million returnees, with over 388,000 new IDP arrivals and over 380,000 former IDPs and refugees returning to their areas of habitual residence prior to displacement in 2020 (IOM DTM Mobility Tracking Round 10). Often, returnees find themselves in conditions of need comparable to those of the displaced population (IOM DTM Mobility Tracking Round 8 Multi-Sector Location Assessment).

According to the December 2020 South Sudan IPC results, 6.35 million people – over half of the country’s population – are estimated to have been facing severe acute food insecurity from October to November 2020, and this figure is expected to rise to 7.24 million during the lean season between May and July 2021. An IPC global review committee classified parts of Pibor county as famine likely and identified populations in IPC phase 5 (Catastrophe) in five other counties. The 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates a total of 8.3 million people in need out of an estimated population of 12.1 million.

Systematic, household-level data on humanitarian needs in urban areas was lacking prior to the current assessment. Location-level data on IDPs and returnees indicates that, while needs are generally most severe in less accessible rural areas, they remain significant in urban centres (IOM DTM Mobility Tracking Round 8 Multi-Sector Location Assessment). The assessment took place as the former PoC sites in Juba, Wau and Bentiu transitioned out of their special status under the protection of the UNMISS. All five targeted camps continue to be affected by congestion and sub-standard living conditions that are only partly mitigated by access to humanitarian services.

LOCAL CONTEXT IN RUBKONA / BENTIU

Rubkona and surrounding areas in Unity State witnessed some of the heavier fighting associated with the conflict that started in South Sudan at the end of 2013. Heavy fighting swept through Rubkona and the capital, Bentiu, shortly after the war began, with Bentiu Town switching hands multiple times over at the start of 2014. Various offensives continued to occur down the principal frontline running south of Bentiu and Rubkona to Leer between 2014 and 2015 and again in 2018. These waves of conflict took an immeasurable toll on civilians, with thousands estimated to have been subjected to various human rights abuses and many more displaced from their homes. As of December 2020, there are 119,392 IDPs living in Rubkona county, of whom 89,129 were displaced between December 2013 and the end of 2015 (IOM DTM Mobility Tracking Round 10).

The violence was also characterized by the raiding of civilian livestock, the mainstay of most peoples’ livelihoods and coping strategies in Unity State. This stripped populations of much needed assets, as well as exacerbated and created new tensions as pastoralist dominated economies were exploited for military purposes. It also further undermined social cohesion that had already experienced significant strain on the back of the divisions between Nuer communities that were born out of the previous civil war with north Sudan between 1983 and 2005. Even as lulls in hostilities have been experienced in Unity State, there have been persistent bouts of localized conflict, leading to the continuation and extension of violence in many areas, including rural parts of Rubkona.

Not surprisingly, there remains considerable uncertainty about the overall security environment in Rubkona and Unity State, particularly in the rural areas where many people have been displaced from. This can be seen in the displaced population in the former Bentiu PoC site, which has remained relatively stable at around 100,000 ever since the 2015 government offensive, as the camp has represented an important refuge and coping mechanism for civilians escaping violence. Based on the most recent population estimate, the number has changed little even with the redesignation of the Bentiu PoC site by UNMISS in March 2021. As of December 2020, figures in the former PoC site remained high at 95,980 individuals (14,934 households).

Although conflict between parties to the peace agreement has subsided since the September 2018 deal, the humanitarian needs of displaced and host populations throughout Rubkona and wider Unity State continue to be incredibly high, with many people unable to access even the most basic services on account of the devastating impacts of the conflict there (IOM DTM VAS). The mass displacement of populations from Unity State into urban centres and towns that has resulted from both national and local conflicts, specifically to Bentiu and Rubkona where humanitarian partners have been best able to respond, has also left many rural areas dispossessed. The associated inability to cultivate has contributed to severe food insecurity throughout the years. Famine was declared in Leer and Mayendit, just south of Rubkona in February 2017. Although populations recovered, as of November 2020, numerous locations across Unity State, including Rubkona were facing still ‘Emergency’ levels of food insecurity (IPC Technical Working Group).

Despite this, some people have started to return. As of December 2020, a total of 38,159 returnees from within South Sudan and abroad have been recorded in Rubkona county (IOM DTM Mobility Tracking Round 10). However, similar to other parts of the country, families tend to split themselves across locations of displacement and return, in a bid to diffuse some of the risks that they face across family members, with some people remaining in displacement and others “testing the waters” outside. Many people will have had memories of previous episodes of violence, especially where they had used pauses in fighting to return to their places of habitual residence only to be displaced again by yet another offensive, as was the case in 2018.

Those who do decide to return face similar challenges to those returning to Wau and Malakal Towns. For example, although there had been a pacification of relations between former PoC site residents and non-PoC site residents following joint peace rallies in the aftermath of the 2018 agreement, animosities between the two sides remain. Many people’s land or homes have also been destroyed or occupied, leading to HLP disputes. Where these overlap with existing divisions between Nuer communities, the potential for conflict could be high. Boundary issues connected to past administrative decisions only make things more complicated, acting as a driver of further violence.