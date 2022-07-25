South Sudan: IDP Site Multi-Sector Needs and Vulnerabilities Survey (FSNMS+): Wau Naivasha IDP Camp ,September - October 2021

Between September and November 2021, the International Organization for Migration’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM) undertook its second household-level multi-sector assessment of selected urban areas and camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan. The assessment aims to:

Quantify the prevalence of vulnerabilities and humanitarian needs across sectors, with a focus on food security, economic vulnerability and nutrition as well as selected indicators on shelter and non-food items (SNFI), education, health, water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH), protection (including child protection and gender-based violence) and mental health and psycho-social support (MHPSS).

Generate a better understanding of urban displacement and migration, including return and relocation after displacement in South Sudan or abroad.

This survey is part of the country-wide extended Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring System (FSNMS+) assessment in South Sudan, jointly conducted by IOM, the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), REACH and several humanitarian clusters. It was designed to be an independent, crisis-wide and coordinated inter-agency multi-sectoral needs assessment, mandated by the Humanitarian Country Team and endorsed by the InterCluster Coordination Group. Together, the joint findings provide an evidence-base for the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the Humanitarian Needs Overview and the Humanitarian Response Plan.

This report presents sectoral findings for Naivasha IDP Camp. Separate profiles have been published for Juba’s urban area, and IDP Camps I and III, Wau’s urban area, the urban area of Bentiu / Rubkona and Bentiu IDP camp, Malakal’s urban area and Protection of Civilians (PoC) site and the urban areas of Bor and Yei.