South Sudan: ICRC facilitates release of four detainees

Juba (ICRC) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the release of four persons, detained in relation to the conflict between the Sudan People's Liberation Army-in Opposition and the South Sudan People's Defense Force on 3 February 2022.

"We continue to offer our services to all parties to the conflict to act as a neutral intermediary for the release of detainees whenever requested," said Pierre Dorbes, ICRC's head of delegation in South Sudan. "Our teams on the ground have arranged and ensured the safe transport of these former detainees to Juba, and we are happy they can be reunited with their families."

Since the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) in September 2018, the ICRC has facilitated the release of 193 persons detained in relation to the conflict in South Sudan. In December 2017, the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access signed between the parties designated the ICRC as a neutral intermediary for the release of detainees, as well as a supervisor for the release of detainees in Chapter II of the R-ARCSS.

The ICRC visits places of detention across South Sudan to monitor the treatment and living conditions of detainees. The organization works confidentially with the detaining authorities to discuss possible issues of concern relating to the treatment and conditions of detention and provides selected places of detention with technical and material support.

