South Sudan - Humanitarian workers killed, sub-national violence (UN OCHA, UNSC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 July 2020)
- On 13 July, 2 South Sudanese staff, working for an international NGO, were killed together with 4 civilians in Pajut town center, Duk County (Jonglei). They were providing healthcare and nutrition services to community members, mostly for women and children, when the area was attacked by an unknown armed group.
- These are the sixth and seventh aid workers' death in South Sudan in 2020. The incident brings the number of humanitarians killed since 2013 to 122. Most of them have been South Sudanese nationals.
- The Humanitarian Coordination ad interim in South Sudan, Dr. Ag Ayoya, released a statement on 16 July, condemning the killings and denouncing the worsening levels of armed violence in the country.
- This follows a Security Council Press Statement published on 14 July, where the UNSC members expressed grave concern regarding the increased sub-national violence between armed groups in South Sudan in recent months, especially in Jonglei, Warrap and Lakes, which has killed hundreds and left at least 60,000 people displaced and in need of humanitarian assistance.
- The escalation of violence risks disrupting the ongoing peace efforts and the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.