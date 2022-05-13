South Sudan: Humanitarian-Supported IDP Returns (April 2022)

Since April 2016, internally displaced persons (IDP) have been approaching UNHCR’s protection desks in different internally displaced sites, in search for information in their places of origin or requesting assistance to return to their area of origin. Working through the area-based Solutions Working Groups, humanitarians and UNMISS, follow a comprehensive set of guidelines so that each IDP has the information needed to make a sound and informed decision, voluntarily. This begins a rigorous process of interviews, counseling, and protection assessments to ensure returns are in safe, dignified, and durable. After returning to their area of origin or habitual residence, the Solutions Working Groups continue monitoring their reintegration into the community