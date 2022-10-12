South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (September 2022)

Extensive flooding, high levels of food insecurity, violence and disease outbreak continued to impact people across the country in September. Findings from rapid needs assessments indicate that over 616,000 people were affected by floods and torrential rains in 22 counties and Abyei area as of 30 September. The number of people affected is expected to increase as the rains continue, and assessments continue to verify people’s situations. People in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Warrap, Unity and Western Equatoria, have been the worst affected. The floods have destroyed homes, schools and health facilities, water sources, crop fields, pasture and restricted trade routes. Physical access remains a challenge for humanitarians to reach affected people as roads become impassable. Renewed fighting between conflicting communities in Twic County, Warrap and Anet in Abyei area displaced some 3,500 people in Twic County. Some 3,500 people were displaced to Canal/Pigi County due to fighting between armed factions in Atar and Diel in Fangak County, Jonglei State. Armed attacks in Nyiori village in Morobo County, Central Equatoria displaced some 732 people, civilian properties were looted and destroyed. Food prices increased by 32 per cent, compared to the previous month. Increasing malnutrition cases were reported in Canal/Pigi and Old Fangak counties in Jonglei, due to the impacts of conflict and floods on food sources. Since April 2020, 18,211 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan, with 138 deaths recorded.

Disclaimer UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.