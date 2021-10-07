South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (September 2021)

Widespread flooding coupled with conflict and subsequent displacement deepened people’s humanitarian needs in September. More than 623,000 people were affected by flooding in 27 counties across eight states since May. Jonglei and Unity states were the hardest hit—representing some 58 per cent of the affected people —followed by Upper Nile, Western and Northern Bahr el Ghazal. Over two-thirds of the flood-affected counties faced high levels of food insecurity. Schools, homes, health facilities and water sources were inundated, impacting people’s access to basic services. Physical access remained a major challenge for humanitarian organizations to assess and respond to the needs of flood-affected people. Sub-national violence in Tambura County, Western Equatoria, displaced an estimated 80,000 people.

The fighting has continued since June and access to conflict-affected people has been challenging. Fighting between armed groups in Yei County, Central Equatoria, displaced some 650 people to Yei town. Others fled to the bush, yet more are reported to have fled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Sub-national violence was reported in Pibor, Akobo and Nyirol counties of Jonglei and Tonj North in Warrap. A measles outbreak was reported in Kuajok town, Gogrial West County of Warrap State. Food prices increased 15 per cent, compared to August. Since April 2020, 11,995 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan, with 128 deaths recorded.