South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (September 2020)

Some 800,000 people were affected by floods by the end of September, with half of the country flooded.

Approximately 368,000 people were displaced. Flood-affected people were unable to tend to their lands and livestock in many areas. In Jonglei, floods affected 72 per cent of livestock in four assessed counties.

Some 27,000 hectares or half of the cultivated land was damaged in Jonglei. Humanitarian organizations faced significant challenges in accessing flooded areas where needs were already high following years of food insecurity, malnutrition, violence and displacement. More than 22,000 people displaced by floods in Bor South, Duk and Twic East counties in Jonglei arrived in Mangalla, Juba County in Central Equatoria.

Food prices increased 33 per cent, compared to August. Desert locusts were observed in Kapoeta East in Eastern Equatoria, posing an extra threat to people’s food security and livelihoods. Armed clashes displaced people and resulted in casualities in Kajo-keji, Morobo and Yei counties, Central Equatoria; and Mundri East County, Western Equatoria. The fighting in Kajo-keji forced civilians to cross into Uganda. Following discussions among the UN Mission in South Sudan, humanitarians, the Government and affected communities, the Bor Protection of Civilians site was transitioned to an IDP camp. By the end of September, 2,704 people were confirmed with COVID-19 in South Sudan.