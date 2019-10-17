South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (September 2019)

In September, an estimated 1,600 people, mainly women and children, fled to Yei in Central Equatoria following clashes between the government forces and the National Salvation Front in Otogo. Fighting between armed youth in Mayendit North in Unity and Tonj East in Warrap resulted in civilian casualties. Due to a localized dry spell, some 5,000 people from Tali in Terekeka reportedly migrated to Awerial County in Lakes in search of food and water. More than 4,200 South Sudanese refugees returned sponteneously, mainly from Sudan, in September, according to UNHCR. Some 4.54 million people or 39 per cent of the South Sudanese population were estimated to be severely food insecure in the September-December period, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification projections.

The food prices dropped by 17 per cent in September compared to the last three months due to the harvest and enhanced security, particularly in Central Equatoria, allowing better access to farmlands. The seasonal forecast of the National Meteorological Department reported above normal rainfall in 2019. The heavy rains and flooding in some parts of the country displaced people, increased malaria cases and reportedly led to incidents of drowning. The floods also damaged crops, houses, bridges and airstrips, affecting people’s movement and living conditions, with reduced access to basic services. The East Coast Fever was reported in Yambio and Nzara, Western Equatoria, killing over 40 cattle.