South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (October 2021)

Widespread flooding and continued violence increased people’s humanitarian needs in October. Some 760,000 people were reported as affected by flooding since May in 8 of the 10 states. Homes, nutrition and health facilities, water sources, schools and markets were submerged, impacting people’s access to essential services and exacerbating the vulnerability of communities. Flood-affected people, including those in displacement sites, need immediate assistance, including food and livelihood assistance, safe water, health and nutrition supplies, shelter and protection services. Additional funding, logistic support to transport supplies and support to repair dykes to prevent further flooding, are urgently needed.

Sub-national violence in Tambura County, Western Equatoria; the Greater Tonj area, Warrap; and Mayom, Unity, continued in October, with reports of civilian casualties, displacement and the disruption of humanitarian services to people in need. Fighting between armed groups in Yei and Lainya counties, Central Equatoria, displaced civilians to surrounding areas with some seeking safety in Uganda. Humanitarian activities had to be suspended. Food prices remained high, similar to September. Since April 2020, 12,402 people tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan, with 133 deaths recorded.