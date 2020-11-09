South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (October 2020)

Widespread flooding continued in October, affecting over half of the country and disrupting the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people. An estimated 856,000 people were affected by flooding since July with some 400,000 people displaced. The month saw fighting between armed forces in Kejo-keji County and intercommunal violence in Juba County, both in Central Equatoria, and armed clashes in Torit County, Eastern Equatoria. The violence resulted in civilian casualties and displacements in both states with reports of human rights abuses and violations. In Tonj East County, Warrap, intercommunal fighting displaced about 18,000 people and caused civilian casualties

Some 1,000 people were displaced in Kapoeta East and North counties, Eastern Equatoria, in search of food. Local currency devaluation aggravated food prices and placed an extra burden on people, many of whom were already acutely food insecure. Vaccine-derived polio cases were reported in Tonj North in Warrap and Jur River in Western Bahr el Ghazal. By the end of October, 2,905 people were confirmed with COVID-19 in South Sudan. The Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal, became the second PoC site transitioned to a displacement camp, following the Bor PoC site in September.