14 Nov 2019

South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (October 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Between July and October, severe flooding affected more than 908,000 people across parts of Jonglei, Upper Nile, Warrap, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, Lakes, and Central and Eastern Equatoria, where over 3 million people neede assistance even before the torrential rains. An estimated 620,000 people were in need of immediate assistance. The flooding submerged entire communities and rendered basic services and markets destroyed or inaccessible. An estimated 42 nutrition centres suspended their services, making children and women more vulnerable. On 27 October, the Government declared a state of emergency in the affected areas. Some 2,000 people from parts of Jur River in Western Bahr el Ghazal moved to Roc-Rocdong town in search of safety, food and water. Measles outbreaks were reported in Jonglei, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal, while the number of new HIV/AIDS cases reportedly increased in Yambio, Western Equatoria. Fighting was reported in Leer, Unity, and Lainya and Morobo in Central Equatoria. Humanitarians are assessing related needs. Nearly 1.5 million people remained internally displaced. UNHCR reported that over 6,300 South Sudanese refugees returned spontaneously in October.

