South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (November 2021)

Widespread flooding has continued to impact people and their livelihoods across the country. As of the end of November, 854,000 people were reported as affected since May in 33 of the 78 counties.

Flood-affected people in hotspot areas, such as in Bentiu in Unity State, remain very vulnerable as floodwaters continue to rise. The waters threaten to breach makeshift dykes, increasing the risk of submerging the Bentiu displacement camp and the airstrip, with the potential to impact tens of thousands of people. Physical access remains a huge challenge for humanitarians to reach affected people as roads become impassable and floodwaters cut off communities. Urgent resources and funding are needed to address the diverse and compounded needs.

Sub-national violence in Tambura County, Western Equatoria, has displaced some 80,000 people since June. The violence severely impacted health services in the area, depriving thousands of people’s access to essential healthcare. Ongoing sub-national violence in Tonj East and Tonj North counties of Warrap State has hampered timely humanitarian response.

The latest IDP baseline published by the International Organization for Migration indicated that an estimated 2 million people are internally displaced, up from 1.71 million people recorded in March.1 The increase is likely due to flooding and conflict/violence impact. Since April 2020, 12,758 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan, with 133 deaths recorded.