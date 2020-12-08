South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (November 2020)

Widespread flooding continued to affect people in several locations across the country. More than 1 million people have been affected by flooding since July with some 480,000 people displaced. Access to the people in flood-affected locations, particularly to those in hard-to-reach areas, remained challenging due to impassable roads, inundated airstrips and insecurity. Fighting between armed groups in Kajo-keji, Central Equatoria, displaced over 9,000 civilians with the reports of threats against and abduction of civilians. In Tonj East, Warrap, sub-national violence displaced an estimated 5,000 people and resulted in civilian casualties. In Budi and Torit counties, Eastern Equatoria, civilians were killed in fighting between armed youth groups. Food prices remained high, similar to October. A population headcount exercise conducted in September in the Malakal Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Upper Nile and reported in November found that the number of displaced people increased to over 33,000 from 29,000 in January. The increase was reportedly due to the arrival of youth from cantonment sites and spontaneous refugee returnees from Sudan. The UN House PoC site in Juba became the third PoC site transitioned to a displacement camp, following Wau in Western Bahr el Ghazal and Bor in Jonglei. By the end of November, 3,109 people were confirmed with COVID-19.