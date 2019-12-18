18 Dec 2019

South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (November 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 18 Dec 2019
Download PDF (1.47 MB)

Floods that hit Torit and Lofan in Eastern Equatoria in early November destroyed 440 houses and affected 10,000 households. Humanitarian organizations continued assessing immediate needs in the flood-affected locations across South Sudan. In areas where flood waters remained high, particularly Maban County in Upper Nile and Pibor, Twic East and Duk counties in Jonglei, people faced challenges in accessing basic services. Most of the schools in Pibor and surrounding areas were either submerged or hosting displaced people. An estimated 74,000 hectares of cultivated land has been damaged by flooding in 2019, with a loss of some 72,600 metric tons of cereals.

Fighting and communal clashes were reported in Upper Nile and Central Equatoria. Armed conflict between alleged Government forces and National Salvation Front in Lainya County, Central Equatoria reportedly resulted in civilian casualties. Clashes between youth groups in Bentiu Protection of Civilian site in Rubkona County, Unity, where over 117,700 internally displaced people were sheltering, resulted in casualties. At least 28 suspected measles cases with eight deaths were reported in Ikotos County, Eastern Equatoria.
UNHCR reported that over 8,400 South Sudanese refugees returned spontaneously in November.

