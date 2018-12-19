South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (November 2018)

In November, 2.1 million people were displaced in South Sudan. Some 4,566 IDPs (761 households) arrived in Mugwo town, Yei County, and were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. The displaced people had fled fighting between armed elements in Kenyera. Nearly 250 people were voluntarily repatriated to Akobo. The movement started on 30 October and ended on 8 November. The final number of people were 244, consisting of 118 females and 126 males. The number of IDPs in the Bor PoC site stands at 2,267 IDPs. An inter-agency assessment mission successfully accessed Kajo-Keji by road from Juba. It is the first time that Kajo-Keji had been reached by road since 2016. Over 5,000 IDPs were in need of assistance in Tokori Boma in Otogo, Yei County. The IDPs fled fighting between opposition factions in Minyori and surrounding areas. In Leer, the number of IDPs at the temporary Protection Area (TPA) continued to decline considerably due to relative calm in the area. About 400 IDPs are currently sheltering at the TPA, compared to about 1,400 people reported at the site in the first half of 2018. The Ministry of Health has declared a Yellow Fever outbreak in Sakure, Nzara County, Western Equatoria. Response activities are ongoing to contain the outbreak.