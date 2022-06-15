South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (May 2022)

High levels of food insecurity, violence and disease outbreaks continued to deepen people’s humanitarian needs in May. Some 7.7 million people are estimated to be severely food insecure, including 87,000 people facing catastrophic conditions. Armed attacks by cattle raiders in Magwi County in Eastern Equatoria killed several people and displaced some 8,300 people into Nimule town. Some residents were reported to have fled to Uganda, seeking safety. People’s homes have been looted and vandalized. In Leer County, one of the highly food-insecure areas in Unity, thousands of people remain displaced since April due to ongoing fighting, with people reportedly killed, injured, abducted, women raped, and public and humanitarian facilities and people’s homes destroyed. Continued insecurity hindered assessments and delayed the response to people’s needs in southern Unity. Renewed violence in Abyei Administrative Area triggered the displacement of some 1,900 people into Twic County, Warrap. Some 2,300 people displaced by fighting in Abyei area arrived in Wau town, Western Bahr el Ghazal State. Food prices in Juba, Central Equatoria, increased about 17 per cent compared with April. African fall armyworm outbreak in Mundri East and Mundri West counties in Western Equatoria destroyed cereals and impacted nearly 13,800 households. The Ministry of Health declared a cholera outbreak in Rubkona County, Unity. A Measles outbreak was reported in Gogrial West County of Warrap. Since April 2020, 17,625 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan, with 138 deaths recorded.

