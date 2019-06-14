14 Jun 2019

South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (May 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
In May, renewed fighting and inter-communal violence in Kuajena, Roc-Rocdong and Wau in Western Bahr el Ghazal; Abiemnhom, Leer, Mayom, Panyijiar and Rubkona in Unity; and Akobo and Pibor in Jonglei displaced thousands of civilians. While the overall number of internally displaced people was similar to April, the number of people in the Protection of Civilians sites fell by about 15,000 to around 178,000. Eastern Equatoria, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity and Western Equatoria saw decreases in the number of IDPs relative to the previous month, while Central Equatoria, Lakes and Warrap saw increases.1 Road access started to reduce with the onset of the rainy season, including most of the routes from Bor to northern parts of Jonglei and Pibor to the east. This was expected to constrain people’s access to markets as well as humanitarian activities. Nearly 7 million people – up from 6.5 million last month – were estimated to face severe food insecurity, even in the presence of humanitarian food assistance.

This included an estimated 21,000 people in catastrophic conditions. The number of people in need rose to 7.2 million, following revised needs analysis.

