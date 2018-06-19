19 Jun 2018

South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (May 2018)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 12 Jun 2018
In May 2018, tens of thousands of people were displaced as a result of continued clashes in several parts of Unity, including Mayom, Rubkona, Guit, Koch, Leer and Mayendit. The people of Leer County suffered the worst of the fighting, with over 40,000 people reported to be displaced to the swampy areas of Meer, Pap, Kok, Dir and Toch-Riak. Partners continued to report the burning down of villages, looting, indiscriminate killings and sexual violence. In Central Equatoria, sporadic fighting was reported outside Yei town. As a result of the fighting, an estimated 2,000 people (464 households), mainly women and children, arrived at Kanjaro IDP site in Yei town during May. An estimated 16,000 people fled South Sudan to Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda. Registration figures of South Sudanese seeking safety and shelter in the region, indicated that over 8,000 people fled to Uganda, nearly 5,000 to Kenya and over 3,000 to Ethiopia. As of end of May, there were 2,588,808 South Sudanese refugees and asylum seekers in the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda.

