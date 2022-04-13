South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (March 2022)

The cumulative and compounding years of conflict and climate-related shocks such as flooding, drought, and sub-national violence, continued to affect the population of South Sudan. In 2022, it is estimated that 6.8 million of the most vulnerable people are in need of urgent lifesaving and protection assistance. In March, approximately 41,200 people were displaced by violence in the Abyei Administrative Area (AAA) in Twic in Warrap across 21 displacement sites while more displaced households continued to arrive in Twic. An estimated 5,000 displaced people from AAA arrived in Akoong village in Aweil East County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State. In Maiwut County in Upper Nile State, some 14,000 people were displaced in Ethiopia due to conflict between armed factions in the area.

Properties of the displaced people were looted, and their houses were destroyed. In Eastern Equatoria, attacks by armed cattle keepers displaced an estimated 19,350 people in Magwi County, of which 10,000 IDPs are taking shelter in two schools and a women's centre in Magwi town, another 600 people arrived at the Juba IDP site. Armed attacks by cattle keepers in several locations in Juba County, Central Equatoria, have displaced approximately 21,000 people in Langabur, Lirya Payam and some 7,000 people in Gumbo in Juba County. Reports indicated measles outbreaks in Tambura County, Western Equatoria State. Since April 2020, 17,250 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan, with 138 deaths recorded.