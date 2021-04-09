South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (March 2021)

High levels of food insecurity and recurring violence continued to affect vulnerable people in March.

Sub-national violence in the Greater Tonj area displaced an estimated 50,000 people to Gogrial East,

Tonj South and Tonj North in Warrap, and to Wau in Western Bahr el Ghazal since January. Ongoing tensions and clashes between cattle keepers and host communities in Juba, Kejo-keji, Lainya, Morobo and Yei counties of Central Equatoria disrupted humanitarian services and impacted people’s access to livelihoods and basic services. In Lainya and Yei counties, Central Equatoria, fighting between groups alleged to be National Salvation Front and South Sudan People’s Defense Forces displaced 1,500 civilians to Yei town. Fighting in Budi County, Eastern Equatoria, and Akoka and Maban counties in Upper Nile resulted in civilian casualties, displacement and the suspension of humanitarian activities. The Bentiu Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Unity transitioned into a displacement camp in March; transition of the last PoC site in Malakal remains pending. Flooding in Akobo County, Jonglei, affected some 30,000 people, many of whom already face high levels of food insecurity. Physical access challenges continued to impact the delivery of aid, with an urgent need to rehabilitate roads and dykes in Jonglei before the rains start. Since April 2020, 10,168 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan.