South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (March 2020)

A new threat to the people of South Sudan came into focus as the global COVID-19 pandemic spread into the region. The possibility of a large-scale outbreak in a country with one of the weakest healthcare systems in the world led to borders being closed and restrictions placed on the movement of goods and people. The risk to South Sudan grew with most neighbouring countries confirming cases. Inside South Sudan, millions of people were living in overcrowded settlements and displacement sites, with limited access to health services. While no COVID-19 cases were confirmed in South Sudan by the end of the month, the impacts of the virus and preventive measures in the region contributed to a rise in food and basic commodity prices. The arrival of desert locusts in several counties in Eastern, Central and

Western Equatoria, and Lakes, posed an extra threat to food security and livelihoods. The inter-communal conflict and cattle raiding seen through the ongoing dry season continued in March, with communal violence reported in Rumbek Centre County in Lakes and Tonj East and South Counties in Warrap. Communal clashes were also reported in Guit and Koch Counties in Unity. The fighting resulted in civilian casualties, people being displaced and the suspension of humanitarian services in the affected counties. In Jonglei’s Pibor County, thousands of people displaced from greater Likuangole began to return home from the area adjacent to the UNMISS site in Pibor town.