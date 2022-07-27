South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (June 2022)

High levels of food insecurity, intercommunal violence, cattle raids and disease outbreaks continued to affect people in June. Some 7.7 million people (63 per cent of the population) were projected to face a crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity between April and July 2022. The overall cereal production deficit in the 2022 marketing year (January/December) was estimated at 541,000 tons, almost 16 per cent above the deficit estimated for 2021. Attacks by armed cattle raiders in Ngangala village, Juba County in Central Equatoria killed at least 10 people and displaced some 5,600 people in Lirya town. Some 5,000 people were impacted by armed attacks on cattle camps in Lokitela, Kapoeta North County in Eastern Equatoria. Dozens of people were reported killed and several cattle were stolen. Heavy fighting between an armed youth group and the Government security forces in Ruelbet, Tonj North County, Warrap State, killed several people in June. Some 7,300 people, the entire population of Ruelbet Payam, fled their homes seeking safety. People’s homes were burned, humanitarian activities impacted and supplies were stolen. Renewed fighting between conflicting communities in Twic County of Warrap State and Abyei Administrative Area displaced some 2,000 people. Commercial and civilian access routes between Twic and Abyei were affected. New cholera cases were reported in Bentiu IDP camps in Rubkona County in June, however, the severity of the symptoms reduced with less people with the infection requiring hospitalisation. Since April 2020, 17,722 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan, with 138 deaths recorded.

