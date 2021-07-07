South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (June 2021)

High levels of food insecurity, flooding, COVID-19 and recurring violence continued to affect vulnerable people in June. Flooding affected an estimated 21,000 people in Old Fangak County, Jonglei, and some 3,000 people in Guit County, Unity. Fighting between armed forces, sub-national violence and cattle raids in Central and Western Equatoria, Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA), and Upper Nile uprooted people and disrupted humanitarian activities. In Lainya County of Central Equatoria, fighting between two armed groups led to the displacement of more than 1,800 people. Armed attacks and cattle raids in Juba County of Central Equatoria resulted in civilian casualties and displacement, and disrupted humanitarian operations. Recurring sub-national violence in Uror County, Jonglei, and in Pibor County, GPAA, affected the delivery of critical humanitarian assistance to highly food insecure people. In Upper Nile, fighting in Nasir County temporarily displaced people and in Tambura County, Western Equatoria, some 1,800 people fled their homes following tensions between ethnic groups. Since April 2020, 10,834 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan with 117 deaths recorded.