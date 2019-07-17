South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (June 2019)

The overall number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in South Sudan stood at 1.83 million.1 Eastern Equatoria, Warrap, Upper Nile and Western Bahr el Ghazal saw increases in the number of IDPs compared to May (30, 18, 3 and 2 per cent respectively), mostly due to insecurity related to communal clashes and cattle raids. The first headcount in the Malakal Protection of Civilians site since February increased the site population by about 8,000 individuals, in part due to spontaneous refugee returns to the site from Sudan. UNHCR reported that some 17,000 spontaneous refugee returnees arrived in Unity from Sudan between April and June, following unrest and insecurity in the northern neighbour. Heavy rains fell across South Sudan and caused flooding, particularly in parts of Central Equatoria, Jonglei and Northern Bahr el Ghazal. Staple food prices rose due to seasonal factors, including farmers exhausting most of their stock and beginning to rely on markets. Nearly 7 million people were estimated to be severely food insecure, according to the most recent IPC analysis.