17 Jul 2019

South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (June 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 15 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.93 MB)

The overall number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in South Sudan stood at 1.83 million.1 Eastern Equatoria, Warrap, Upper Nile and Western Bahr el Ghazal saw increases in the number of IDPs compared to May (30, 18, 3 and 2 per cent respectively), mostly due to insecurity related to communal clashes and cattle raids. The first headcount in the Malakal Protection of Civilians site since February increased the site population by about 8,000 individuals, in part due to spontaneous refugee returns to the site from Sudan. UNHCR reported that some 17,000 spontaneous refugee returnees arrived in Unity from Sudan between April and June, following unrest and insecurity in the northern neighbour. Heavy rains fell across South Sudan and caused flooding, particularly in parts of Central Equatoria, Jonglei and Northern Bahr el Ghazal. Staple food prices rose due to seasonal factors, including farmers exhausting most of their stock and beginning to rely on markets. Nearly 7 million people were estimated to be severely food insecure, according to the most recent IPC analysis.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.