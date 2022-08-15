South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (July 2022)

Food insecurity, intercommunal violence, conflict, and disease outbreaks persisted in July and drove people’s humanitarian needs. Some 7.7 million people were estimated to face crisis or higher levels of food insecurity across the country. People’s situation in Longochuk County, Upper Nile State related to food security was reported as worrying; as a result some 5,000 people moved to Maiwut and Pagak in Maiwut County. More than 17,500 people were displaced and at least 80 people killed during intercommunal violence in Kapoeta North County, Eastern Equatoria. Fighting between armed factions in Mayom County, Unity State resulted in dozens of people being killed or injured. Residents fled to the bush or to nearby villages seeking safety. In July, armed cattle keepers attacked villages in Yei County, Central Equatoria and looted properties including livestock. Renewed fighting between armed factions in Kundru boma, Yei County, displaced hundreds of people to neighbouring villages, and others crossed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In Ikotos County, Eastern Equatoria, clashes between an armed youth group and Government soldiers killed or injured an unconfirmed number of people, including an NGO personnel.

An unknown number of civilians were reported displaced within Ikotos town. Cattle raids in Gumuruk County, Pibor Administrative Area, displaced some 1,700 people and leaving 15 dead. Torrential rain and floods affected nearly 2,400 people in the IDP site, Twic County in Warrap. Since April 2020, 17,789 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan, with 138 deaths recorded.

Disclaimer UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.