South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (July 2021)

Flooding, high levels of food insecurity, violence and COVID-19 continued to drive people’s humanitarian needs in July. In Ayod County of Jonglei, some 30,000 people in at least six locations were affected by flooding, according to local authorities. A cumulative number of 18,000 people in Fangak County, Jonglei, were also affected by flooding between May and July.

Floods affected more than 37,000 people in communities across Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, Upper Nile and Warrap. Sub-national violence in Tambura County, Western Equatoria, displaced an estimated 21,000 people, mainly women and children, and killed some 150 people.

In Tonj North County, one of the highly food-insecure counties in Warrap, sub-national violence displaced some 5,000 people with people’s houses and properties looted and destroyed. Civilians in Morobo County, Central Equatoria, fled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo following fighting between suspected to be the South Sudan People Defence Forces and an organized armed group. Food prices decreased by 13 per cent, compared to the previous two months. Since April 2020, 11,056 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan, with 119 deaths recorded.