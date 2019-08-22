22 Aug 2019

South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (July 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.93 MB)

Nearly 26,000 South Sudanese refugees returned from Sudan in a self-organized manner in June and July, according to UNHCR. Most of them returned to Unity State, while a smaller number arrived in Upper Nile. The majority were women and children who reported needing emergency household supplies, shelter, health care and food. The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Wau Protection of Civilians site reduced by about 1,700 people during July.

Fighting in Maiwut displaced about 20,000 people, according to reports that are being verified. Three cattle raids were reported in Akobo, forcing an unconfirmed number of people to flee. Staple food prices remained at the highest level recorded in the past three years. As the rainy season intensified across the country, an increase of malaria cases continued, causing illness and death, especially among children.

