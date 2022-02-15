South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (January 2022)

Humanitarian needs continued growing due to multiple shocks, including recurring violence, ongoing impacts of the third consecutive year of flooding, public health challenges, and direct and indirect effects of COVID-19. In Unity State, where people were severely affected by flooding since 2021, the humanitarian situation remained dire, with physical access challenges impacting the pre-positioning of humanitarian supplies. Armed conflict displaced civilians in different parts of the country. Fighting between armed factions in Lainya County, Central Equatoria, displaced approximately 13,300 people. In Bor South County, Jonglei, sub-national violence displaced over 7,000 people, with at least 32 civilian casualties. Due to the lack of food and essential services, over 3,500 people, primarily women, children and older persons were displaced from Kapotea East to Kapotea North County, Eastern Equatoria. Some 3,000 people from Tambura County were displaced to Ezo County in Western Equatoria. An armed attack in Aweil East County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, displaced 2,600 households, approximately 15,600 people. In Pibor County, Greater Pibor Administrative Area, inter-communal violence displaced some 600 people. Cattle migration in parts of Central and Eastern Equatoria, and Western Bahr el Ghazal triggered tensions between the cattle keepers and the mainly agrarian host communities. Since April 2020, 16,794 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan, with 137 deaths recorded.