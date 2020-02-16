South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (January 2020)

The 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview estimated that approximately 7.5 million people will need humanitarian assistance in 2020. Some 5.5 million people were expected to be acutely food insecure in January according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) projections released in September 2019. A new IDP baseline released by IOM and OCHA in January indicated that 1.67 million people were internally displaced as of November 2019. This is a marginal increase from the IDP count published in September 2019, resulting mainly from increased geographic coverage of assessment locations. It does not represent an absolute increase in the number of IDPs in the country. Pockets of populations continued to need assistance due to the 2019 floods.

Clashes were reported between various armed groups in Upper Nile, and Central and Western Equatoria. Fighting in Maiwut County, Upper Nile, and in Yei and Lainya counties, Central Equatoria, led to the displacement of more than 19,000 civilians—of these, over 8,000 sought refuge in Ethiopia. Clashes between armed youth groups in Mvolo County, Western Equatoria, displaced an estimated 5,000 people. Communal fighting, violent cattle raids, forceful recruitment and forced relocation were reported in Jonglei, Unity and Western Equatoria. An armed attack in the disputed Abyei area displaced an estimated 4,800 people and resulted in more than 50 civilian casualties.