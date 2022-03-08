South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (February 2022)

Findings from the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview showed a sustained deterioration of people’s physical and mental wellbeing, living standards and coping mechanisms in 2022. Some 8.9 million people, including refugees in South Sudan will need humanitarian and protection assistance this year, compared to 8.3 million people in 2021, representing a 7 per cent increase compared to 2021. Armed fighting and insecurity continued to displace people in Central, Eastern and Western Equatoria, Unity, Upper Nile, Lakes, and the Warrap States. Ongoing fighting between armed groups in Koch, Mayendit and Leer counties in Unity State displaced thousands of civilians. About 39,000 displaced people arrived in Leer town in Leer County, while an estimated 20,400 people were displaced in Twic County, Warrap State.

The displacement was due to sub-national violence in Abyei Administrative Area (AAA) between conflicting communities from Twic and AAA. In Eastern Equatoria, armed attacks by cattle keepers in Magwi County resulted in civilian casualties and displaced some 10,800 people to Magwi town.

Fighting between armed factions in Mundri East, Western Equatoria State displaced an estimated 5,300 people, while about 2,800 people were displaced by fighting between armed factions in Longochuk County, Upper Nile State. Measles outbreaks were reported in Torit County, Eastern Equatoria State and Maban County in Upper Nile State. Since April 2020, 16,977 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan, with 137 deaths recorded.