South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (February 2021)

High levels of food insecurity, violence and cattle raids affected vulnerable people in February. Sub-national violence in Greater Tonj continued, displacing an estimated 117,000 people according to authorities. Humanitarians’ ability to reach people with the response scale-up activities in food insecure areas of Warrap was severely impacted. In Koch County, Unity, clashes between armed youth groups and alleged South Sudan People’s Defence Forces displaced some 1,300 people with reports of gender-based violence. Violence between armed youth groups in Akoka County and surrounding areas, and fighting between armed youth groups and suspected Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in-Opposition in Maban County, all in Upper Nile, displaced about 6,000 people.

In Aweil East County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, some 4,000 people were displaced following an armed attack by an ethnic group from Sudan. Cattle migration in parts of Central Equatoria, Warrap and Western Bahr el Ghazal caused tension between host communities and cattle keepers, posing a security threat to civilians and hindering humanitarian services. Nearly 80,000 people were displaced in Jongei and Upper Nile by unseasonal flooding, which began in November 2020 and gradually increased through January and February 2021. COVID-19 cases significantly increased in February, bringing the total number of people who had tested positive to 7,926 since April 2020.