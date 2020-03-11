South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (February 2020)

Some 6 million people—half of the population—were projected to be severely food insecure between February and April, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report released in February. Particularly at risk were 20,000 people expected to be suffering from the most extreme levels of hunger (“catastrophe” or IPC Phase 5) in Jonglei’s Akobo, Ayod and Duk counties that were hit by heavy rains in 2019. A mature swarm of desert locusts arrived from Uganda to Ikotos and Magwi counties in Eastern Equatoria, posing a significant threat to food security and livelihoods. Inter-communal fighting, cattle raiding and revenge attacks between armed youth groups were reported in Akobo, Nyirol and Pibor counties, all in Jonglei. The proliferation of arms resulted in higher numbers of casualties, severe injuries and mass displacement compared to traditional cattle raiding seen in South Sudan. In Akobo and Nyirol counties, an estimated 16,000 people were affected. In Pibor, up to 10,000 people, mainly children, women and elderly, were displaced. Most of them sought shelter at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Protection of Civilians Area Adjacent site in Pibor town. In addition, displaced families reportedly took refuge in bushes, west of Pibor, and in Bor County. According to initial assessments, displaced people in the affected areas needed food, emergency shelter, essential household items, health care, clean water and sanitation services.