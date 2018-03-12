12 Mar 2018

South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (February 2018)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 08 Mar 2018
In February 2018, Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) analysis estimated that in the worst case scenario, 6.3 million people, or 57 per cent of the population of South Sudan, would be severely food insecure from February to April 2018. In Unity, Jonglei, Upper Nile, and Central Equatoria, which are affected by recurring outbreaks of violent conflict and displacement, the proportion of people suffering from severe food insecurity ranges from 52 to 62 percent - more than half the states' combined population. Population displacement was reported in Unity, following fighting between government and opposition forces in Bauw, Koch County from 16 to 17 February, where there were also reports of civilian deaths and burning of homes. Brief clashes were also reported in Leer town. In Central Equatoria, over 3,360 IDPs (653 households) were displaced from Makaia to Yei town, after fighting broke out. In Eastern Equatoria, health partners reported suspected cases of meningitis, with 162 suspected cases and 30 deaths in Iyire and Imurok payams, Torit County. As of the end of February, partners were still investigating whether the illness and the deaths were as a result of meningitis.

