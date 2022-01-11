South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (December 2021)

Flooding, violence and COVID-19 continued to drive people’s humanitarian needs in December. The number of people reported as affected by floods since May was 835,000. Many flood-affected people remain displaced and continue to need humanitarian assistance. Limited supplies, funding, physical access and insecurity in some of the affected areas continue to hinder the flood response. Violence in Tonj North County, Warrap, displaced thousands of people with civilian casualties, homes and services burned, and disruption to health services. Sub-national violence in Leer and Mayendit counties, Unity State, resulted in civilian casualties and displacement, and disrupted the humanitarian response to flood-affected people.

An armed attack in Gogrial East County, Warrap State, displaced an estimated 300 people. As a result of rounds of violence, at least 80,000 people were displaced from Tambura. In some of the sites they displaced to such as Nagero and Duma in Western Equatoria, their presence overstretch existing health, water, and sanitation services. Tensions remained high in Kitgwang in Manyo County, Upper Nile State, following fighting between the factions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition in the area. Food prices decreased 7 per cent, compared to November. Since April 2020, 15,242 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan, with 135 deaths recorded