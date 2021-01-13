South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (December 2020)

People continued to reel from the impacts of flooding which affected over 1 million people in 2020. Physical access to the hardest-hit Jonglei and Greater Pibor Administrative Area remained challenging, deepening people’s vulnerabilities. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report estimated that 5.8 million people, almost half of the population, were likely to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity in December, an increase by over 1 million from the same time last year. This included about 11,000 people likely to be in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) acute food insecurity in Pibor County. Food prices remained high. Sub-national violence and insecurity continued to uproot people. Some 25,000 people fled to Juba due to sub-national violence in Terekeka County, Central Equatoria. In Lainya County, Central Equatoria, some 3,500 people were displaced after the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) soldiers attacked civilians following fighting between the SSPDF and the National Salvation Front. Fighting between the Sudan People's Liberation Army-in-Opposition (SPLA-iO) group and a SPLA-iO breakaway faction allied with the Government in Kajo-keji County, Central Equatoria, forced people to flee to border areas with Uganda. Fighting in Tonj North, Warrap, displaced some 3,000 people and led to civilian casualties. In Lakes, an armed attack on civilians in Yirol East County displaced over 3,000 people while inter-communal fighting in Cueibet County also resulted in civilian displacements. By the end of December, 3,558 people were confirmed with COVID-19.