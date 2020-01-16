16 Jan 2020

South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (December 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 16 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (2.57 MB)

In December, armed clashes, cattle raids and fighting between youth groups drove humanitarian needs in Jonglei, Upper Nile, and Western and Central Equatoria. Flood-affected communities in Upper Nile became increasingly vulnerable as a result of clashes between the South Sudanese People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in-Opposition. The fighting prevented civilians from returning to their livelihoods. An estimated 300 people in Yei County, Central Equatoria, were displaced by fighting between SSPDF and the National Salvation Front. They sought shelter in a health facility in Lasu town without access to basic services.

Health partners reported an increase in malaria cases in Aweil East County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal.
Anti-malaria drugs, nutrition support and additional health personnel were reported as immediate needs. Food prices decreased in December due to improved harvests associated with better rainful compared to the same time in the previous year, and increased access to farmlands due to improved security in several areas. While the flood waters receded in many areas, large-scale flooding continued to limit people’s access to productive land and essential services.

