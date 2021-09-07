South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (August 2021)

Flooding, violence, food insecurity and COVID-19 continued to deepen people’s humanitarian needs in August. An estimated 380,000 people have been affected by flooding in six states since May, with Jonglei and Unity the most affected. Many of those affected moved to higher ground within their county and needed humanitarian assistance.

Recurring violence in Tambura town, Western Equatoria, displaced thousands of people and impacted humanitarian activities. More than 58,000 people from Tambura remained displaced in eight settlements since June. In Juba County, Central Equatoria, fighting between cattle keepers and host communities displaced some 10,000 people to Juba town.

Sub-national violence in Tonj East County, Warrap, displaced more than 5,000 people.

Fighting between alleged rival military factions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in-Opposition in Manyo County, Upper Nile, displaced some 2,000 people. Fighting between armed factions in Yei County, Central Equatoria, displaced 700 people. Additional funding is needed to respond to the growing needs as a result of widespread flooding and violence. An Hepatitis E outbreak was reported in the Bentiu displacement camp in Rubkona County, Unity. Since April 2020, 11,436 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan.