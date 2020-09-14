South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (August 2020)

By August, an estimated 500,000 people had been affected by flooding in areas along the White Nile, with Jonglei and Lakes the worst affected states. Heavy rains caused rivers to overflow, flooding vast areas and settlements. In Bor South County, over 33,000 people earlier displaced by conflict and flooding in Twic East and Duk counties to the north moved west into Awerial county, and took shelter in Mingkaman town IDP settlement. Armed clashes and sub-national violence intensified during August, with Central Equatoria, Unity and Warrap experiencing heavy displacement. Some 5,000 people were displaced and a high number of casualities were reported following sub-national violence in Romic town, Tonj East County, Warrap. In Unity, about 5,000 people were displaced by sub-national violence in Pariang County. In Central Equatoria, over 19,000 people were displaced following clashes between South Sudan People's Defence Forces and an armed group in Juba County. A swarm of desert locusts moved from northwest Kenya into Kapoeta East, Kapoeta North and Budi counties in Eastern Equatoria. An outbreak of fall armyworms infested and destroyed 27 maize farms in Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria. By the end of August, 2,519 people were confirmed with COVID-19 in South Sudan.