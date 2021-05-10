South Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (April 2021)

Severe food insecurity and conflict continued to affect vulnerable people in April. Some 7.2 million people are estimated to be severely food insecure, including 108,000 people in hard-to-reach areas facing catastrophic conditions. Food prices increased significantly in April due to insecurity along the main Nimule-Juba supply route from Uganda. Findings from an inter-agency needs assessment in Tonj North County, Warrap, confirmed the urgent needs of more than 31,000 food-insecure people displaced by sub-national violence. Armed fighting between organized armed groups and state security forces in Lainya and Yei counties in Central Equatoria displaced some 2,850 people to Yei town. The newly-arrived people reported cases of gender-based violence. In Western Equatoria, fighting between ethnic groups displaced more than 800 people in Tambura County. Twenty-three people were reportedly killed, with many others wounded, by cattle raids in Rumbek East County, Lakes. In Upper Nile, an estimated 5,600 displaced people voluntarily returned from Melut County to their places of origin in Baliet County. Since April 2020, 10,583 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Sudan.