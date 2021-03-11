South Sudan
South Sudan | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021
A combination of severe flooding, dry spells, insecurity, disease and pests, the economic crisis, the effects of COVID-19, limited access to basic services and the cumulative effects of prolonged asset depletion and loss of livelihoods continues to drive food insecurity across South Sudan.
Objectives
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is working with partners in the Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster to:
- Enhance food consumption, dietary diversity and coping strategies for vulnerable households to prevent famine.
- Strengthen emergency food production through agricultural, livestock and fisheries inputs and support.
- Reduce dependency on food and agricultural inputs to improve households’ ability to absorb shocks.