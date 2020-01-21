21 Jan 2020

South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (November 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Jan 2020
SITUATION UPDATE

By the end of November 2019, humanitarian organizations had delivered assistance and services to more than 4.9 million women, men and children, or 87 per cent of the people targeted in the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

This indicates that humanitarian actors reached over 100,000 people more since October 2019. Response achievements included over 4.3 million people reached with food assistance; some 1.8 million people provided with healthcare; around 1.4 million people received protection services, approximately 1.2 million assisted with access to safe water and sanitation; around 1.1 million children and pregnant and breastfeeding women provided with emergency nutritional assistance; around 816,000 people reached through camp coordination and camp management services; some 842,000 people received essential household itemsand emergency shelter; and nearly 758,000 children supported with access to education in emergencies.The number of people reached with humanitarian assistance and services varies by geographical location. In Jonglei, Upper Nile, and Unity, the number of people reached with essential services were above 100 per cent against the target. At the same time, Lakes and Central Equatoria saw the lowest number of people reached, with some 56 per cent and 59 per cent of the target population reached respectively. By November, 171 humanitarian organizations contributed towards these achievements. Of those, 54 per cent were South Sudanese local NGOs. Funding for the HRP stood at 80 per cent as of 30 November with the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Germany being the top funders.

