South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (May 2019)

SITUATION UPDATE

By the end of May 2019, humanitarian organizations had delivered assistance and protection to 4 million women, men and children, or 70 per cent of the people targeted in the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). This represented an increase of some 600,000 individuals since April and reflected a major operational push before the height of the rainy season, when about 70 per cent of the country's road network is inaccessible. Humanitarians had the broadest reach in Jonglei, where nearly all the 1 million targeted people had been reached with some type of support. The lowest reach was in Central Equatoria, where only about 48 per cent of the target population had been reached. Response achievements over the first five months of the year include over 3.6 million people reached with food assistance and livelihoods support; about 1 million people provided with access to safe water; more than 390,000 people assisted with essential household items and emergency shelter; over 518,000 children and pregnant and breastfeeding women provided with emergency nutritional assistance; nearly 680,000 children provided with access to education in emergencies; over 781,000 people reached through health consultations; and some 470,000 people reached with protection services. Cumulatively since January, 171 out of the planned 183 HRP partners contributed towards these achievements. More than half, 54 per cent, were South Sudanese.