South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (June 2019)

SITUATION UPDATE

By the end of June 2019, humanitarian organizations had delivered assistance and protection services to 4.1 million women, men and children, or 72 per cent of the people targeted in the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). This represented an increase of about 100,000 individuals since May. The first half of the year saw humanitarian reach vary by geographical location. In Jonglei, all of the 1 million people targeted had been reached with some type of humanitarian assistance. At the same time, Lakes and Central Equatoria saw the lowest number of people reached, with some 46 per cent and 51 per cent of the target population reached respectively. Funding for the HRP stood at 39 per cent, as of the end of June 2019, with the USA, UK and Germany being the top funders.

Response achievements in the first half of the year include over 3.7 million people reached with food assistance and livelihoods support; more than 1.1 million people provided with access to safe water; nearly 460,000 people assisted with essential household items and emergency shelter; over 623,000 children and pregnant and breastfeeding women provided with emergency nutritional assistance; nearly 695,000 children provided with access to education in emergencies; over 1 million people reached through health consultations; and some 536,000 people reached with protection services. In June, 154 out of the planned 183 HRP partners contributed towards these achievements. Of those, 56 per cent were local NGOs