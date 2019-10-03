03 Oct 2019

South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Dashboard (July 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 01 Oct 2019 View Original
SITUATION UPDATE

By the end of July 2019, humanitarian organizations had delivered assistance to over 4.2 million women, men and children, or 75 per cent of the people targeted in the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). This represented an increase of about 100,000 people reached since June. Highlights included over 3.7 million people reached with food and livelihoods support; more than 1.2 million people provided with healthcare; over 1.1 million people assisted with access to safe water; over 87,000 people received protection services, some 741,000 people provided with nutrition services; nearly 737,000 children supported with education; over 682,000 people received household items and shelter; and some 471,000 people reached through camp coordination camp management services.

The number of people reached with humanitarian assistance and services varies by geographical location. In Jonglei, almost all of the 1 million people or 97 per cent of the targeted population were reached with some type of humanitarian assistance. In Upper Nile, Unity, Warrap and Northern Bahr el Ghazal, the number of people reached with essential services was above 70 per cent of the target. At the same time, Lakes and Central Equatoria saw the lowest number of people reached, with some 49 per cent and 52 per cent of the target population reached respectively. By July, 195 humanitarian actors contributed towards these achievements. Of those, 61 per cent were local NGOs. Funding for the HRP stood at 45 per cent as of 31 July.

